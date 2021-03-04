Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $69.67 on Thursday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

