Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Trading Down 8.9%

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) shares were down 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.66 and last traded at $63.49. Approximately 9,202,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,259,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -74.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Western Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Western Digital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 94,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Western Digital by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,566,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,758,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

