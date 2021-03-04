Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,956 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 503.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,980 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.16.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

