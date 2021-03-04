Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 154,399 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 75,520 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 228,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,162,000.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.89. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $64.49.

