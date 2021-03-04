Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 663 Shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Global X Gold Explorers ETF worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 223.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 49,657 shares in the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 135.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 79,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GOEX opened at $29.20 on Thursday. Global X Gold Explorers ETF has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67.

