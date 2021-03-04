Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,374 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RODM. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 364,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,714 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,981,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,920,000 after buying an additional 168,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $29.47.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.