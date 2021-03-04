Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,641 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 82,738 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,846,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,587,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,728,000 after buying an additional 64,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $76.08 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $80.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76.

