Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

WAB stock opened at $74.40 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $84.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.91.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 158,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 99,667 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

