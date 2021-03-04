WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Roberto Simon Sells 11,784 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, February 26th, Roberto Simon sold 17,869 shares of WEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $3,762,496.64.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00.

NYSE WEX opened at $215.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. Research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WEX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

