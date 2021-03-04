WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Insider Hilary A. Rapkin Sells 25,258 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 25,258 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $5,304,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WEX stock opened at $215.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.05 and its 200 day moving average is $176.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,044,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in WEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,744,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in WEX by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

