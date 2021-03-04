Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $809,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.