Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) shares were down 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 516,084 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 428,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FREE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 284,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,670,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

