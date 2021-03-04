William Blair Comments on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.35. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

SMG opened at $205.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total transaction of $13,632,329.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,650 shares of company stock valued at $24,095,678 over the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,187,000 after purchasing an additional 661,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,705 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

