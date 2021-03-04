Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s previous close.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $129.11 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.97. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 134.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Wingstop by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

