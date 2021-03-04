WINk (WIN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11.65 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, WINk has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $70.89 million and approximately $11.65 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00012388 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

