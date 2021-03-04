WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the January 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DGRS opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2,891.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000.

