Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Workhorse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WKHS. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of WKHS opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $3,612,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 399,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,762,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $332,131.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 866,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,439,625. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

