World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 334.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 46.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $477,267.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $385,697.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,633.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,088 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INT stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

