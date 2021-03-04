WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on WPP shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WPP by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 8.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 113,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPP opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44. WPP has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $63.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.40.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

