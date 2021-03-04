Wrapped BNB Trading Down 7% This Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $238.32 or 0.00478374 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $539.70 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.61 or 0.00478952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00072322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00078574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00083233 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.92 or 0.00493626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00053105 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,887,960 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

