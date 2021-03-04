W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%.

Shares of NYSE WTI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 425,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,304. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. The company has a market cap of $535.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTI. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial raised W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

