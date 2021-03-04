Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Insider Taylor C. Kessel Sells 25,905 Shares of Stock

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $490,381.65.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on XHR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 45,188 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

