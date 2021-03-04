Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xerox's bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It," an initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs and realigning business to changing market conditions. The company has an aggressive product development program in new high growth markets. Xerox's post-sale driven business model provides significant recurring revenue and cash generation opportunity. However, the company continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products. Presence of large number of substitutes raises competitive pressure. Global presence exposes the company to unfavorable foreign currency movements, which has been impacting its top-line growth. Partly due to these negatives, shares of Xerox have declined significantly over the past year.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xerox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xerox from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. Xerox has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter worth $98,467,000. Icahn Carl C increased its position in Xerox by 17.1% during the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,466,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $515,537,000 after buying an additional 4,009,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $49,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Xerox by 66.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,376,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,145,000 after buying an additional 1,751,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Xerox by 22.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,654,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,576,000 after buying an additional 1,384,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

