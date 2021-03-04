XPEL (XPEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect XPEL to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08. XPEL has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $60.77.

Get XPEL alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPEL. B. Riley increased their target price on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,260.00. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 42,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $2,147,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,239,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.