Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.18

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 241509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on YGR. Raymond James raised Yangarra Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.80 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.16.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$94.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James acquired 75,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$51,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 365,863 shares in the company, valued at C$252,445.47.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.