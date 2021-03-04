Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.22)-(0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $375-380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.04 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.22–0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on YEXT. DA Davidson cut their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair lowered Yext from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

NYSE:YEXT traded down $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 55,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,438. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,347,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,420,306.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $148,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 851,296 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,853. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

