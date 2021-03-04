Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Gap Up to $942.50

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 942.50 ($12.31), but opened at GBX 995 ($13.00). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 963.75 ($12.59), with a volume of 1,163 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £563.53 million and a PE ratio of -27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 873.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 720.41.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

