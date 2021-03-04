Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.33 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $9.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $262.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.29. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Michael B. Yongue grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

