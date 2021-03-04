Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.38 Million

Brokerages expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to announce sales of $55.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.72 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $238.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.87 million to $239.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $290.06 million, with estimates ranging from $267.84 million to $312.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Well.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

In related news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $239,659.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at $232,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18. American Well has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

