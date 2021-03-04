Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will post $18.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.71 billion and the lowest is $17.48 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $20.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $69.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.71 billion to $71.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $72.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.74 billion to $75.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $70.38 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

