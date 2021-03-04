Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.97 Million

Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to post $156.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.40 million and the highest is $161.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $149.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $611.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.80 million to $628.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $604.70 million, with estimates ranging from $598.80 million to $615.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 44,194 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

FFBC traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 629,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,056. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

