Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.47. GMS posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMS. Barclays downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of GMS stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,634. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. GMS has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GMS by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 88,320 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in GMS by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

