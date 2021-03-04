Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.66 Million

Analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce $21.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.36 million. Investar posted sales of $18.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $92.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.16 million to $95.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $98.32 million, with estimates ranging from $97.23 million to $99.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $22.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Investar by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Investar by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Investar by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISTR opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. Investar has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

