Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to Post -$0.84 EPS

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to announce ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($1.12). Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MYOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.99.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 146,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,145. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

