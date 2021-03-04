Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.70. SL Green Realty posted earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 38.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.38. 41,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,379. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.