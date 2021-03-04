Zacks: Analysts Expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Capstar Financial reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 437.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%.

CSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 258,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $150,413.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $334,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,730,000 after buying an additional 74,813 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 575,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 25,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 376,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 35,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $359.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

