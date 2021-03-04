Zacks: Analysts Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will report earnings per share of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.56. UniFirst posted earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $446.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.79 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNF traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $248.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,560. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.00 and a 200 day moving average of $201.57. UniFirst has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $251.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

