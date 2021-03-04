Zacks: Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.99. Zoetis reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $149.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $20,657,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after buying an additional 86,049 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

