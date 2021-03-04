Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $502.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will post $502.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.55 million to $538.27 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $573.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20).

AEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,574. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

