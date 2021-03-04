Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) to post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. Monmouth Real Estate Investment also posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,558,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,391,000 after buying an additional 171,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,601,000 after buying an additional 355,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,709,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after buying an additional 96,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.61. 11,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,403. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

