Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Announce $2.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report $2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the lowest is $2.40. SBA Communications reported earnings of $2.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $10.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $327.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SBA Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.16. 26,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,574.30 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.84 and a 200 day moving average of $288.56. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

