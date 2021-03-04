Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Post $0.72 EPS

Brokerages expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. Southside Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 414.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. Southside Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.21. 9,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

In related news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $156,977.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,552.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 318.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.