Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSEM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

TSEM stock traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $27.29. 868,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,713. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.37. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.