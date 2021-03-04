Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSEM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

TSEM stock traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $27.29. 868,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,713. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.37. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

