Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Post $0.25 EPS

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021

Analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.27. Acadia Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AKR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. 1,137,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.35, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $24.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Earnings History and Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

