Zacks: Brokerages Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.18. EVO Payments posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.

EVOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

