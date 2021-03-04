Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. Flowers Foods posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. Stephens started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,430. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

