Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to report $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.59. Fortive reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $67.40 on Monday. Fortive has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

