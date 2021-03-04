Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Post $2.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to post $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63. General Dynamics posted earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

NYSE:GD opened at $167.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.59. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

