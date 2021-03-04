Zacks: Brokerages Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to Announce $1.56 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Waters posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $128,787,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,130,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waters by 892.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after acquiring an additional 257,061 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Waters by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after buying an additional 201,355 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Waters by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after buying an additional 187,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,538. Waters has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $299.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

