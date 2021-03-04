Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.36.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,503.50 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $37,929.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,209.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,209 shares of company stock worth $5,703,155 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 696,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,140,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,231,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

